A few DIY recipes for a healthy face mask might be as effective as a day at a salon or spa. Picture: flickr

It’s well known that there are health benefits to eating fruit and veg but it’s not common knowledge that these can also be used on the face. Of course we’ve all seen that cucumbers help to reduce the swelling of tired eyes and a bit of mayonnaise makes for a good hair conditioner, but there are more benefits derived from the green, bright orange and pink stuff.

According to Esna Colyn, Imbalie Beauty chief executive, fruit and vegetables are packed with natural antioxidants and enzymes vital for skin health.

Many beauty salons are now offering treatments that use carrot, papaya and beetroot as a base.

Colyn said: “It’s harnessing the power of nature. Antioxidants fight free radicals. Enzymes gently exfoliate. Vitamins and minerals boost and energise. Natural oils nourish.”

Each fruit or veg has varying benefits. Citrus has good bleaching effects, for example. Papaya has great enzyme activity. Avocado is deeply nourishing. Berries and kiwi are packed with vitamins. Beetroot detoxifies while carrot is rich in retinol.

But Colyn warns If one has a highly allergic skin, it would be best to avoid these.

For some people a spa is a luxury which is not affordable. Luckily there are a few, easy DIY recipes for delicious and healthy face masks that might be as effective as a day at the salon.

Andrea Manitas writes for organicauthority.com and has a helpful go to guide for you to take this trend home.

Manitas said bananas contain many of the same benefits as avocados but without the oils, so they work well on oily or combination skin, smoothing and nourishing the skin while employing antioxidants to purify.

Here is one of his ideas:

For a rejuvenating facial treatment:

Mash half of a ripe banana with two tablespoons of honey and two tablespoons of lemon or orange juice. Apply to your face for 15 minutes, then wash off for an instant glow.