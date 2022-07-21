FDA recalls honey-based sexual enhancement products with ‘hidden drug ingredients’

These products may cause serious side effects and may interact with medications or dietary supplements that a consumer is taking. FDA’s laboratory testing found that 17 honey-based product samples contained active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels, including the active drug ingredients found in Cialis (tadalafil) and Viagra (sildenafil), which are FDA approved drugs used to treat men with erectile dysfunction.

FDA’s laboratory testing found that 17 honey-based product samples contained active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels. Picture: Unsplash Sildenafil and tadalafil are restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health-care professional. These undeclared ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. When considering buying these kinds of items, consumers are advised by the FDA to proceed with caution. The FDA does not evaluate dietary supplements for safety, efficacy, or labelling or grant them government approval because they are governed by the same laws that apply to food, not pharmaceuticals.

In a statement released earlier this month the FDA warns it is clear from the results of our decade of testing that retailers and distributors, including online marketplaces, do not effectively prevent these types of potentially harmful products from being sold to consumers. “FDA cannot test all products on the market that contain potentially harmful hidden ingredients. Enforcement actions and consumer advisories for tainted products only cover a small fraction of the tainted over-the-counter products on the market.” The regulatory company encourages consumers and healthcare professionals to report any adverse events to the agency’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program so the agency can take action to protect the public from any unsafe products. FDA is committed to protecting consumers from the risks of buying medicines online and helping them be more aware of how to buy online safely.

“If you are struggling with sexual performance issues, you may have a physical condition that is keeping your body from responding as it normally would. Talk openly with your health-care professional before considering any treatments.” The list below includes only a small fraction of the potentially dangerous products marketed to consumers online and in stores. Consumers are urged to exercise caution before using any types of sexual enhancement. X Rated Honey for Men – contains undeclared drug: tadalafil.

Dose Vital Honey VIP Honey (Vital Honey) – contains undeclared drug: tadalafil.

Etumax Royal Honey for Him, Dose Vital Honey for Men, Royal Honey for Her: tadalafil or sildenafil.