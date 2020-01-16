Actress and celebrity boxing champion, Nicole Bessick most South Africans know for her role as Chloe on eTV telenovela, “Broken Vows".

Now, she's joined "Binnelanders" on kykNET Channel 145 on DStv and fans love her.





Apart from her acting career, Bessick is dubbed a "fitness junkie".





Speaking to GQ, Bessick said: "Fitness is more than being able to lift your weight above our weight, or your chin over a bar.





"To truly be fit, is to have all the elements of holistic fitness on lock: the physical (maintaining a healthy shape or size), the emotional (being able to deal with whatever comes your way), the mental (staying sharp and mentally agile) and the spiritual (understanding the connectedness of all things in the world, and knowing where you".