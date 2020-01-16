Apart from her acting career, Bessick is dubbed "fitness junkie." Picture: Instagram
Actress and celebrity boxing champion, Nicole Bessick most South Africans know for her role as Chloe on eTV telenovela, “Broken Vows". 

Now, she's joined "Binnelanders" on kykNET Channel 145 on DStv and fans love her. 

Apart from her acting career, Bessick is dubbed a "fitness junkie".

Speaking to GQ, Bessick said: "Fitness is more than being able to lift your weight above our weight, or your chin over a bar. 

"To truly be fit, is to have all the elements of holistic fitness on lock: the physical (maintaining a healthy shape or size), the emotional (being able to deal with whatever comes your way), the mental (staying sharp and mentally agile) and the spiritual (understanding the connectedness of all things in the world, and knowing where you".

Take a look at some of our favourite fitness motivational posts from Bessick , maybe they may help you get off the couch.

Never Skip Monday

"Rule 1 of working out: Never Skip Monday 🔥 Set the tone for your week with a good workout and a healthy meal 🏋🏽‍♀️ Your goals are met with small, daily choices that slowly but surely become habit. You’ve got this!."

Gains

"A boy once looked at my gains and told me I “look like a man”. I told him if he lifted as much as I did... one day, perhaps he could too."
Go heavy or go home 
 