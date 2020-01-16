3 fitness motivations we love from Nicole Bessick
Rule 1 of working out: Never Skip Monday 🔥 Set the tone for your week with a good workout and a healthy meal 🏋🏽♀️ Your goals are met with small, daily choices that slowly but surely become habit. You’ve got this! #ShieldReady #MondayMotivation
N I C O L E B E S S I C K (@nicole_bessick)
Go heavy or go home 👊🏽 #FitnessFridays #TheGrindIncludesFriday #ShieldReady 🏋🏽♀️ @df.south_africa
N I C O L E B E S S I C K (@nicole_bessick)