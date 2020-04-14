4 ways to stay motivated to workout from home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

With a little prep work and a routine, staying motivated isn't as hard as you might think. The tips below will help your fitness goals stay on track.

Change your mindset When searching for the motivation to work out, the hardest thing for a lot of people is how you approach it, But a simple mindset shift can flip that over. Look at working out from home as a chore. Start with finding activities that you enjoy and always remind yourself why you're living an active lifestyle. You need to set goals and track your progress in a visible manner. Create goals At many levels fitness targets are essential. They keep us accountable, extend our perception of possibilities and motivate us to press for longer-lasting improvement by temporary discomfort. It's easy to fall into a slump when you work out on your own day after day with no coach or trainer to push you through. Therefore you need to create goals for yourself. Make a schedule, and stick to it

How many days do you want to work out a week? Be pretty straightforward about that first then simply plan the exercises in your calendar, much as you would for every other appointment. It may seem unnecessary but when you preparing your workouts beforehand you move them from "optional" to the "must-do" list/things. And if you know things could happen, you may put in a reserve day or two for just in case anything happens and you have to reschedule.

Dress for success

There are essentially two ways of impacting the consistency of your fitness experience and that is through the clothing you wear at the gym. There is a physical and emotional element, and every one has a huge effect on how they feel when they work out. When it comes to working out a great outfit can make a huge difference. With a "can-do" mindset, it can empower you and make you feel ready to take on the world.

Give yourself rewards

Attempt to set a number of days on which you intend to work out, and give yourself a form of incentive when you reach your goal. It could be a fun night out, a new piece of looking home gym gear, new fitness shoes or something entirely different. Just make sure the award really motivates you. You can reward yourself in many ways but you cannot eat a candy bar each time you get to exercise because that would be an easy way to stop or reverse some progress.