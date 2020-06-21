5 things you can do to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

This day is observed to educate the general public about the health benefits of yoga and to inspire individuals to live a healthy lifestyle.

Apart from the yoga day, many yogis dedicate June month to celebrate and practise yoga.





Certain types of vigorous yoga performed for 90 minutes, five days a week can help with weight management and weight loss.





Research suggests that yoga can help to lower your risk of developing hypertension and also help in the management of hypertension.





If you're in the mood to celebrate and maximize the health benefits of yoga, here are five great things you can do to observe yoga day and yoga month.





Do yoga in the park





What could be better than doing yoga in a park surrounded by changing leaves during this time? With most people indoors because of the pandemic. It may be a good idea to go out for some air in the park with your yoga mat.





Try something new





Try and do a pose that you have been putting off for a while. Understand that everybody is unique. Everyone has different levels of strength, stamina, and flexibility. Your lifestyle and goals may also vary. Find a style of yoga that suits your needs.





Teach an online class for free





Yoga community, particularly yoga teachers and studios, to help through hosting online events and offering free classes and donation classes that help support people in need.





Participate in yoga challenges





Find your yoga community online or take a look at some of your yoga instructors’ pages and see what they’re doing, to observe, this month. You may be encouraged to do more when you have a digital community that is active for the whole month.





Meditate on gratitude





Yoga is a mindful exercise and can be a great way to align your thoughts to positivity. During this yoga month, thank whatever higher power you believe in for the wonderful gift of yoga, and all the goodness it brings into your life. Then take that goodness out into the world and spread it around.



