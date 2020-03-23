5 YouTubers to follow for workout inspiration

Going to the gym has, unfortunately, been put on hold for the foreseeable future. Luckily, there are a multitude of workouts you can do at home to keep fit and remain in shape.

Here is a range of YouTubers who make videos on exercise routines you can emulate from your home with no equipment needed whether you are looking to maintain or start from scratch while in self-quarantine.

Thenx

Thenx is almost entirely composed of home workout videos that focus on one muscle, such as tricep, shoulder, and ab workout videos. There are beginner videos for those with no equipment and Thenx also provides videos for those who have access to some equipment like pull-up bars, resistance bands, and dumbbells.

Thenx also has an app with their YouTube videos and training regimes so you can follow along easier. The app has difficulty settings for beginner, intermediate, and advanced workouts.

Athlean-X

Athlean-X is predominantly focused on gym workouts which means you will be able to keep following this channel once the gyms are open again. Recently, Athlean-X has been releasing a lot of home workouts to help maintain muscle when you cannot go to the gym because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The home workouts show the movements required and provide beginner and advanced methods to the workouts.

Blogilates

Blogilates is a pilates YouTuber whose exercises require no equipment except something to lay on the floor to not hurt your knees and back. Blogilates' focus is on toning parts of the body and is not as focused on mass and definition as Thenx and Athlean-X.

Blogilates also non-exercise related content such as exploring Instagram’s beauty standards and body positivity.

Chloe Ting

Chloe Ting, like Blogilates, is focused on toning and stretching. Her workouts look at specific areas of the body and require no equipment, minus a video or two where a resistance band is used.

In addition to exercise, Chloe Ting provides diet videos and gives meal ideas and showcases some of the healthy food she eats regularly.

Simeon Panda

Simeon Panda is another YouTuber who has recently done more home workout videos including some on fat burning. Simeon Panda mainly does videos that require gym equipment but for what he lacks in-home fitness, he makes up for it in recipe videos creating meals such as lasagne or banana cake.