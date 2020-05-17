Exercise can lead to female orgasm and sexual pleasure. Here's how

Ladies, your training session can be a little more interesting.

Basically, certain exercises can activate muscles in your pelvic region, which can trigger an orgasm.

Some women reach orgasm during exercise, especially those that involve the core abdominal muscles, researchers Debby Herbenick and J. Dennis Fortenberry, M.D., both from Indiana University, said in a published journal in a 2012 called Sexual and Relationship Therapy.





Exercises most likely to be associated with female orgasms are abdominal exercises, weight lifting, spinning/biking, and climbing poles or ropes, the authors added.





This type of orgasm is sometimes referred to as a "coregasm" because of its association with exercises that involve core abdominal muscles, said study author Debby Herbenick





The researchers explain that “coregasm” – reaching an orgasm from exercising the core abdominal muscles – has been mentioned in the media for some time. However, they added that the findings in this latest study are new.





The most common exercises associated with exercise-induced orgasms were abdominal exercises, climbing poles or ropes, biking/spinning and weight lifting," Herbenick said





However, it’s important to note that everyone can reach orgasm during exercise. Herbenick says it depends on your unique anatomy, the kinds of exercises you do, and your technique.





Here's how:





Cycling





To turn bike riding or indoor cycling into a full-frontal, contact sport, tilt your hips forward as you peddle. It will increase the friction between the seat and your clitoris to make your workout much more fun. Pedal for 20 to 40 minutes at a moderate to vigorous pace to amp up the intensity.





What it works: Your butt, thighs, and your arms, back, and chest.





Knee tucks





Laying on your back, tuck your knees in toward your chest, slightly lifting the hips. Contract your core as you extend the legs long in front of you.this exercise will help strengthen the lower back and increase arousal response





What they work: Your core, back and arms





Crunches





Core moves build the pelvic floor strength that's crucial to the quality and frequency of the female orgasm. Lie on your back with the soles of your feet on the floor and your pelvis tilted up. Place your hands behind your head or fold them across your chest, brace your core, and use your abs to lift your head, shoulders, and upper back up off the floor.





What they work: Your abs and back











