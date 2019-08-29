Fitness influencer and model Nomvula Khuzwayo. Picture: Instagram

Women have come together to build a community where females can support each other in health, fitness, and life.



Meet some of the women who have been growing the fitness community by motivating women to reach their fitness goals.





Rush Tush





Online coach and personal trainer Rushda Moosajee, who is commonly known as Rush Tush, is passionate about women reaching their fitness goals.





Through her online coaching, Rush Tush helps women, lose weight, build muscles and tone. Her programmes come with clear guidelines on what to eat and what areas to target when training. She says, getting your dream body is a marathon, not a sprint and that it takes time, consistency and structure to have great results.





She says, “women should focus on the mindset rather than a body fat percentage and the number of digits on the scale”.









Nomvula Khuzwayo





Fitness influencer and model Nomvula Khuzwayo has found the right balance between health and fitness. Her fitness regime is all about fuelling your body, mind and spirit in order to reach your fitness goals.





Using her Instagram page, Khuzwayo has managed to make a mark in the fitness industry by helping other women reach her goals. She shares recipes, shopping lists and exercises for different muscle groups. She also encourages women to push boundaries at the gym by working out in the weights area as well.





Amanda Mbongwa





Amanda Mbongwa, who is also known as Fitfanatic, is the founder of Gijimas - a local running club which seeks to encourage young people to lead a holistic healthy and active lifestyle, focusing on not only the body, but also the mind and soul.





She is also the founder of Fit Fanatic, an active lifestyle brand which seeks to make fitness and healthy living accessible. She loves to encourage women to push their bodies to the limit in order to reach their goals while having fun.







