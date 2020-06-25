Fitness inspo from Nomvula Khuzwayo
On the left: 3 weeks into lockdown when I was baking and eating everything in sight & I had bad sleeping habits 🤦🏽♀️ . So I learned to adjust. On the right: currently. Eliminated food that leave me feeling bloated and tired and I also cut down meat. I also got my sleeping routine back 💪🏾💃🏽
I would love to be your virtual home workout partner! Today’s workout focuses on the core. 4 sets of 10! This is part one, more core exercises coming up. Who areas of the body do you want me to focus on for the next videos? 🧐💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
Question I get a lot: How do you get a good leg workout without weights? Answer: explosive workouts like these, I do stairs, hill sprints & anything that gives my leg a good pump! PS: I had my mask with me, so don’t Bel! 🤣 Training gear: @underarmour 😍 What are your favorite outdoor exercises? #ourdoortraining #capetown
