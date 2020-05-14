How to keep your body and mind active throughout winter

With the cooler weather fast approaching and most forms of physical activity down to jogging, if at all, maintaining an active lifestyle, especially during the lockdown, is important for both your body and mind, says Su-Marie Annandale, Clere skincare brand manager.

Annandale adds that when your physical activity dips so too can your general well-being, which is why it’s easy to slip into an anxious state of mind during winter.

To help keep your physical and mental well-being on an even keel, Annandale shares the following self-care tips.





Switch it up





Routine is great for results but it can become tiring. If your fitness or meal plans are becoming boring, consider trying something different. Attending new online classes, experimenting with exercise variations and trying new recipes might just help to pull you out of your funk, prevent you from plateauing and help you find your inner fire to train again.





Virtual exercise buddy





Sometimes, when motivation declines, even pre-scheduled online classes and exercise clothes laid out for the next day aren't enough to keep you from wanting to cancel. In those instances, phone a friend to join you virtually. It's a lot easier to cancel when you're only accountable to yourself, but when you've agreed to exercise with someone else you generally won’t want to let them down.





Nutrition





While you may be more drawn to comfort food at this time of year, make sure you're getting in your fair share of nutritious foods, and that you aren't only relying on treats to boost your mood. Carb-heavy foods can leave you feeling even more tired and lethargic than before. Starting your day with a glass of water is a great way to ‘wake up’ your body and keep you hydrated.





Get up and go





Rather than your normal, irritating alarm clock, use your phone or tablet to play specific songs that get you going. It doesn't need to be a rave but something that lifts your mood and energy will do wonders for your ability to get out of bed on the first try.





Dress the part





There’s a saying that ‘there's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing choices.’ When it comes to motivation this really does ring true. Is it time to upgrade your workout gear? New leggings or trainers may just be the motivation you need to exercise regularly – even if you are in your living room.





You matter





Whether it's listening to a podcast, dancing to music from your favourite artist or reading a book, if there's something that stimulates you, no matter how small, make time for it, and it may just alter the course of your day. Self-care is important for your overall wellbeing and will help you to de-stress.





Look after your skin





There’s nothing like a hot shower or bath when the weather outside is cold, however, the heat strips your skin of its natural oils leaving it feeling dry and uncomfortable. Apply a thick layer of crème on your skin, paying attention to the dry patches, before you go to bed. This gives your skin time to heal overnight.



