Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian says bonding with your baby is more important than getting back into shape. The 'Revenge Body' star opened up to fans on social media when her fitness reality show returned on Sunday night for its third series, and she responded to a teenage follower asking how she should start to try and lose her "baby fat".

Khloe tweeted: "There's no right or wrong time to start. Enjoying your baby comes first! Start small. Even just two days a week. Then increase to three days etc"

Her advice comes as Khloe, 35, admitted she has tried to focus on being "immersed in motherhood" instead of worrying over her post-pregnancy weight.

The reality star's mother Kris Jenner played the host for the episode, and she asked her daughter: "You spent so many years getting into the best shape of your life, and then you got pregnant. How did that feel?"

The 35-year-old reality star admitted: "I was 203 lbs. when I delivered, which blows my mind.

"You think you're going to have a baby and all of it's going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you're like, 'What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?'

"My focus is True and just really immersing myself in motherhood.

"But I completely relate to the daunting thought of, 'Gosh, now I have to go work out and where do I start?' "

The blonde beauty - who has True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - has learned to accept the way she looked as she was working on shedding her baby weight, and she previously said she was "proud" of the way she managed not to be so "hard" on herself.

She explained: "I was really proud of myself for not being as hard on myself. On Kylie's 21st birthday I was in a crop top and high-waisted pants. I wasn't at my thinnest at all, but I was so proud for getting to where I was at that time. I was like, 'I'm going to show this off!' "