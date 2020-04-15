Local app aims to help SA stay active during lockdown

The Last Man Standing Home Series is a functional fitness endeavour, helping keep our fellow South Africans active and moving regardless of age, gender, place of residence or even the amount of space available within your home.





The app has been flooded with videos and photographs of athletes completing workouts, smashing personal goals, and inspiring us all. What has been truly inspiring during this time is how South Africans from all walks of life, who wouldn’t normally partake in a functional fitness competition, are pushing themselves and enjoying using their bodies in a different way.



