Local app aims to help SA stay active during lockdown
The Last Man Standing Home Series is a functional fitness endeavour, helping keep our fellow South Africans active and moving regardless of age, gender, place of residence or even the amount of space available within your home.
The app has been flooded with videos and photographs of athletes completing workouts, smashing personal goals, and inspiring us all. What has been truly inspiring during this time is how South Africans from all walks of life, who wouldn’t normally partake in a functional fitness competition, are pushing themselves and enjoying using their bodies in a different way.
There are dads encouraging their kids to run up and down the driveway with them, young adults motivating their parents to do sit-ups with them, couples pushing each other to complete their reps and have even seen athletes getting their lovable pets involved as playful supporters.
Above this, it has been heartwarming to see so many people smiling and keeping their spirits up while breaking a sweat. This is what draws people into fitness. The friendships we make along the way with people we’d otherwise not associate with and the selfless motivation to push each other to their personal best.
Download the app for free (https://app.baobabtech.co.za/LMs.Pay/ ) and get your free entry to the Last Man Standing Home Series. Winners will be chosen at random for each workout and they will receive goodies and prizes.