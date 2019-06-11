Nike has updated its women's floor in London. Includes new offerings for plus-size women and includes curvier mannequins to represent a diverse range of body types that shop the brand. pic.twitter.com/aKVDG4hIhV— Jess Golden (@JGolden5) June 7, 2019
I have run in Nike’s plus size running tights. I was bigger than that mannequin. I ran in them as I lost 10 stone. I ran in them from couch to 5k to first Parkrun to first half marathon. It’s hard to begin to run if no one will even sell you clothes to run in.— Dr Carolyn Campbell (@carolyncjc) June 9, 2019
As a fat bisexual I’ve felt very attacked the past week with all the hate the LGBT community has been facing with straight pride and with the backlash of Nike’s plus size mannequin. I am VALID, stop trying to pretend I don’t exist or deserve representation.— abbie (@AbbieCaponBaker) June 10, 2019