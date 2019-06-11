Nike unveiled its new dedicated women’s space its London flagship store, NikeTown. Picture: Instagram

Nike has been praised by many after debuting a plus-size mannequin.



Nike unveiled its new dedicated women’s space its London flagship store, NikeTown, and with it a series of plus-size mannequins, it's no secret that that there has been a shifting in the narrative that being plus-size is aligned with being inactive and unhealthy.





Nike launched its plus-sized apparel back in 2017, with sizes up to 3X and the mannequin is another move for Nike to prove that they're all about diversity.





"To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroots athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space," a statement for the renovated London reads.





Customers have taken to social media to thank Nike for the move and commenting on how it will help many women with excepting their body.

Nike has updated its women's floor in London. Includes new offerings for plus-size women and includes curvier mannequins to represent a diverse range of body types that shop the brand. pic.twitter.com/aKVDG4hIhV — Jess Golden (@JGolden5) June 7, 2019

I have run in Nike’s plus size running tights. I was bigger than that mannequin. I ran in them as I lost 10 stone. I ran in them from couch to 5k to first Parkrun to first half marathon. It’s hard to begin to run if no one will even sell you clothes to run in. — Dr Carolyn Campbell (@carolyncjc) June 9, 2019