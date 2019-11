Summer body ready? Try these 3 exercises for toned, strong legs









Well-trained legs give you a strong back and core Picture: Pexels Summer is here. Well, technically it starts in December, but it feels like summer already because of the warmer days.

A change of wardrobe should be underway. And if you haven't started digging out the shorts and skirts yet, you better get to it.

Experts says well-trained legs not only give you a strong back and core, but they also provide you with the stability you need for good running form.





Your leg muscles are the biggest muscle group in your body. The more you train them, the more energy is needed to move them.





If your not confident to show off your legs, these are the exercises that you should be doing to ensure that your pins are in tip-top shape.





These exercises can tighten and tone your legs, from butt to ankles and everything in between.





Lunges





Lunges work your thighs, butt, and abs. This move uses both legs at the same time, making it a great exercise for strong legs. Lunges are unilateral exercises, meaning that they train one side of your body independently from the other.