The best exercises to do at home









Always try and prioritise your workout routine Picture: Pexels Struggling to keep your exercise routine? Paul Rothschild, owner of Body Under Construction, says people fall off the exercise wagon because their routine changes and they struggle to prioritise a workout.

So, If you are trying to stay on your fitness track this December, here are exercises you can do at home:

Dips





Facing away from a chair or bench, place your palms shoulder distance apart. Lower yourself towards the floor keeping your body close to the chair or bench. Stop when your upper arms are parallel to the floor and return back to the starting position.





Front plank





Start lying on your stomach, with elbows aligned under shoulders and forearms on the ground. Keeping your body nice and straight, lift your body up on to your forearms. Keep your back flat, pulling your belly button into your spine. Hold in position for the duration of the interval.





Mountain climbers





Get into a plank position on your hands. While holding your body up, bring one knee forward under your chest. Repeat with your other leg. As your strength improves, aim to increase the speed of the movement.





Zumba





Do a internet search and find Zumba videos to help you stay in shape.