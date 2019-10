WATCH: Guinness record breaking Zumbathon set in PE mall









Led by instructors from Sareal Zumba Studio, they successfully completed the class at the Sunridge Village Shopping Centre. One hundred and fifty women from Port Elizabeth took part in a 30-hour record breaking zumbathon last month to raise awareness for stress-related disorders.

Led by instructors from Sareal Zumba Studio, they successfully completed the class at the Sunridge Village Shopping Centre.

Zumba instructor Teresa Drake said the Guinness World Record rules were strict and had many requirements they had to meet in order to break the previous record of 24 hours held by a UK instructor and her team.





The instructors and participants were allowed a five-minute break for every hour completed and at least 10 people had to be on the floor for 16 hours.





“We conformed to all the rules and regulations and have made our submission to the Guinness Book of World Records for them to make it official,” said Drake.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video







Drake said she wanted to share with people her experience of managing anxiety through Zumba.





This is part of a series of videos produced for the #Inform campaign.

According to an online portal, Livestrong, aside from its heart-health benefits, Zumba provides a workout for the whole body.

From head and shoulder rolls that loosen up the neck and warm up the upper body, to footwork that strengthens and stretches calves and ankles, this fitness method works the full body.

"Flexibility is not ignored in a Zumba class either, with warm-ups and cool-downs a regular part of Zumba programming,” said Livestrong.

When it first originated in Colombia in the 1990s, the founder of the dance exercise programme pitched it as a home training session in DVD format for those outside the country and it has grown from just home training.

Brought to you by SAPA+