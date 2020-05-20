WATCH: Mom of 5, Zoleka Mandela shows off her abs of steel

Zoleka Mandela shared a before and after picture of her fitness journey on her social media - and she has abs of steel.

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter worked hard at dropping a few undesired kilograms by her 40th birthday in April 2017 to a goal weight of 70kg.

Zoleka, a mom of five, took to Instagram to share her weight-loss success with her followers.





In November 2019 she weighed 87.6kg and in May 2020 she is on 70kg. She lost 17kg in the space of five months.





Her secret? Training everyday from Monday to Saturday, eating clean and cutting out sugar and junk food





“I’ve had to shed more than weight, I’ve had to shed bad relationships and people too and everything else that was feeding my depression and anxiety, one of the two things that make me gain so much weight,” she said.





Another motivation for her weight loss was her health. “Weight gain, pregnancy and any other thing, like contraceptive pills for instance, increase breast cancer risk - I was diagnosed with estrogen positive breast cancer in 2012 (age 32) and 2016.”





She also added that she recently turned 40, is single, survived breast cancer, depression and anxiety, alcohol addiction, drug addiction, sex addiction, physical and sexual abuse. “I’ve learnt that I actually don’t have my sh*t together yet, even at freaking 40, man!”





However, she is happier now. “I’ve gained a new me and she’s happier, you guys. Not everyday happy but at least I’m not crying everyday and wanting to literally die - I’m not just alive anymore, I feel like I'm finally freaking living and seeing myself.”





WATCH: