WATCH: Mom of 5, Zoleka Mandela shows off her abs of steel
Here’s a clip of today’s #VrekaFitness workout, beloveds . I hope I’m not posting these for nothing, ya’ll better be doing all the insane exercises that @blackvreka makes me do ... it’s so not fair that I have to do them alone!!! 🤣 I hope he gives me the day off tomorrow, my whole body hurts and it’s not like I have a CHOCOLATE YUM YUM to massage me from the inside out!!! Arrrghhhh!!! 🙄 Being SINGLE can really suck sometimes, why didn’t y’all warn a sista??? 😆 I feel like I’m lockdown’s side piece ... #AllThatJigglesIsGold #FuckingSexyAt40 #ZolekaGotHerGrooveBack #VrekaFitness #basumlilo🔥
Last #VrekaFitness workout for the week, Monday to Friday for just over an hour!!! 🥴 60 short sprints, 240 Ab exercises and 22mins of skipping for today then we rest until @blackvreka shows us flames, all of next week!!! 🤣
