WATCH: Need motivation? Take a look at Connie Ferguson's exercise videos
. Killed it!💪🏾 Tired for who? Well done #squadgoals❤️ #amydickson #womenshealthworkout You guys are the best!😬 See you tomorrow 17:30 for #torturethursday !!!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth❤️ #nocoronaformedagainstusshallprosper #21daysto50 #50wasneverready😬❤️
. This #suicidesaturday was all sorts of 🔥🔥🔥! We challenged our stamina, our endurance and our strength, using our body weight! This was the second time we put together our moves from the #21dayworkoutwithconnieferguson and it was lit!🔥 Well dome CHAMPS!🙌🏾❤️ #squadgoals❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth❤️ #nocoronaformedagainstusshallprosper #18daysto50 #50wasneverready😬❤️
. #day11of14😬💪🏾 . From time to time I find myself doing moves that make me wonder what the hell I was thinking!😭 This is one of them!😂🤷🏽♀️ I’m going to give it a name and call it a #kneetochestplankmarch . Starting in a plank position, bring your one knee towards your chest and back to plank, and alternate for a minute! This one is killer!😭 Good luck!💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth❤️ #nocoronaformedagainstusshallprosper #stayhomestaysafe #35daylockdownsouthafrica
