WATCH: This is how you can stay fit while pregnant
Woke up tired today but I put a good song on and started moving. I feel absolutely great now that I have done my workout. Here’s to fighting that lazy voice in our heads🙌🏾 YOU’VE GOT THIS !!! __________________________________________ 🏃🏾♀️: @pumasouthafrica 🎵: Rendezvous- @eugyofficial __________________________________________ DISCLAIMER: GET CLEARANCE FROM YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE TRYING THIS AT HOME IF YOU PREGNANT. _________________________________________ #fitpregnancy #fitness #motivation #homeworkout #fitmom #loveyourbeautifulbody #fitness #pumasouthafrica
All progress takes place outside the comfort zone. Get up, fuel your body and start moving. Everyday we have a chance to be the best version of ourselves🙌🏾 ___________________________________________ @pumasouthafrica #fitness #livehealthy #wellness #selfcare #selflove #fitpregnancy #pumatrac #homeworkout #PUMAZoneXT #PUMAwomen
Reminder to keep moving and do workouts you absolutely enjoy. 🙌🏾 Happy Friday beautiful people🧡 ______________________________________________ Outfit: @pumasouthafrica ( PUMA Zone XT out in stores now) ______________________________________________ #loveyourbeautifulbody #motivation #skipping #moveyourbody #fitpregnancy #pregnant #2ndtrimester #PUMA #ZoneXT
