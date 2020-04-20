LifestyleHealthFitness
Wellness specialist Fulufhelo Siphuma says we should always remember the rule of thumb. Picture: Instagram
Wellness specialist Fulufhelo Siphuma says we should always remember the rule of thumb. Picture: Instagram

Your 5-day training guide to help achieve your fitness goals

By Viwe Ndongeni-Ntlebi Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

While we adapt to our new normal during this stay-at-home period, it’s important for you and your family to not only stay safe but fit and healthy in the weeks to come.

Now more than ever, staying fit and active is important to help us boost our immune systems. 

Without exercise, it’s easy to become bored and frustrated which can lead to low mood and anxiety.

Wellness specialist  Fulufhelo Siphuma says we should always remember the rule of thumb: “You'll start to lose muscle mass and endurance within two weeks after you stop training if you don't continue challenging your body enough to maintain those adaptations, your endurance will start to fade. Gains can quickly disappear unless physical activity is maintained.”

She adds that the last thing you want coming out of self-isolation is being a few kilograms heavier, running slower and feeling like you’ve lost the progress made.

Here is a five day schedule from Siphuma that can help achieve and maintain your fitness goals. Take note  that you have to do each exercise for one minute each

Day 1: Cardio circuit
  • March in place
  • Jogging in one place
  • High knees
  • Jumping jacks
  • Back to march in place
  • Mountain climbers
  • High knees
  • Back to march in place
Day 2: Couch Potato
  • Bulgarian split on the couch
  • Travelling plank
  • Single leg hip thrust
  • Reverse inch worms
  • Triceps dips
Day 3: The Core Shredder
  • Hanging knee lifts (alternating to the side)
  • High plank with shoulder taps 
  • 1 minute planks 
  • Russian twists
Day 4 :The challenger
  • Squat to standing front plate raise 
  • Jump squat up the stairs to around the body pass.
  • Dumbbell squat to deadlift
Day 5 : Strength circuit
  • Squats
  • Reverse lunges
  • Pushups
  • Tricep dips 
  • Leg lifts
  • Walking lunges
  • Planks

View this post on Instagram

How are you holding up during this lockdown? ❤️ It’s important that we stay active during this lockdown & here’s why 1)Staying fit active is important to boost our immune systems.Exercise plays a pivotal role in boosting our immune system that protects us from viral outbreaks. 2)Exercise is know for it’s mood boosting abilities. 3)It is surely the best way to maintain all the gains you’ve made from months (or even years) of training. #getfitwithfulu #health #fitnesslife #fitspiration #fitness #mentalhealth #wellnessjourney #wellness #abs #womenshealthsa #womenfitness #fit #worklifebalance #fitspo #fitnessphysique #bodytransformation #bodypositive #bodypositivity #weights #girlswholift #exercise #bodytransformation #getmoving #weights #bodygoals #inspire #fitlife #gym #fitnessjourney

A post shared by Fulufhelo Siphuma (@fulufhelo_s) on

Covid-19lockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles