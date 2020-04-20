Your 5-day training guide to help achieve your fitness goals
- March in place
- Jogging in one place
- High knees
- Jumping jacks
- Back to march in place
- Mountain climbers
- High knees
- Back to march in place
- Bulgarian split on the couch
- Travelling plank
- Single leg hip thrust
- Reverse inch worms
- Triceps dips
- Hanging knee lifts (alternating to the side)
- High plank with shoulder taps
- 1 minute planks
- Russian twists
- Squat to standing front plate raise
- Jump squat up the stairs to around the body pass.
- Dumbbell squat to deadlift
- Squats
- Reverse lunges
- Pushups
- Tricep dips
- Leg lifts
- Walking lunges
- Planks
How are you holding up during this lockdown? ❤️ It's important that we stay active during this lockdown & here's why 1)Staying fit active is important to boost our immune systems.Exercise plays a pivotal role in boosting our immune system that protects us from viral outbreaks. 2)Exercise is know for it's mood boosting abilities. 3)It is surely the best way to maintain all the gains you've made from months (or even years) of training.
