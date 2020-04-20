Your 5-day training guide to help achieve your fitness goals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

While we adapt to our new normal during this stay-at-home period, it’s important for you and your family to not only stay safe but fit and healthy in the weeks to come.

Now more than ever, staying fit and active is important to help us boost our immune systems.

Without exercise, it’s easy to become bored and frustrated which can lead to low mood and anxiety.





Wellness specialist Fulufhelo Siphuma says we should always remember the rule of thumb: “You'll start to lose muscle mass and endurance within two weeks after you stop training if you don't continue challenging your body enough to maintain those adaptations, your endurance will start to fade. Gains can quickly disappear unless physical activity is maintained.”





She adds that the last thing you want coming out of self-isolation is being a few kilograms heavier, running slower and feeling like you’ve lost the progress made.





Here is a five day schedule from Siphuma that can help achieve and maintain your fitness goals. Take note that you have to do each exercise for one minute each





Day 1: Cardio circuit

March in place

Jogging in one place

High knees

Jumping jacks

Back to march in place

Mountain climbers

High knees

Back to march in place

Day 2: Couch Potato

Bulgarian split on the couch

Travelling plank

Single leg hip thrust

Reverse inch worms

Triceps dips

Day 3: The Core Shredder

Hanging knee lifts (alternating to the side)

High plank with shoulder taps

1 minute planks

Russian twists

Day 4 :The challenger

Squat to standing front plate raise

Jump squat up the stairs to around the body pass.

Dumbbell squat to deadlift

Day 5 : Strength circuit