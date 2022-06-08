Food shortages are next global health crisis, warns expert

London – Growing food shortages may represent the same health threat to the world as the Covid-19 pandemic, a leading global health figure has warned.

Rising food and energy prices, in part sparked by the war in Ukraine, could kill millions of people both directly and indirectly, Peter Sands, the executive director of the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

“Food shortages work in two ways. One is you have the tragedy of people actually starving to death. But second is you have the fact that often, much larger numbers of people are poorly nourished, and that makes them more vulnerable to existing diseases,” he said.

He said efforts to improve pandemic preparedness should not make the “classic” mistake of concerning themselves only with crises that resemble the most recent threat the world has faced.