Foods, besides candy, that can be bad for your dental health

Remember that old saying, “you are what you eat”? The same goes for your teeth. And although most people tend to think sugar is the only thing they really need to avoid if they don’t want to get cavities, candy is not the only thing with sugar in it.

Things like simple carbs, natural sugars, highly acidic foods, and liquids are some of the top offenders. In contrast to healthy foods that have a beneficial effect on teeth, you need to pay attention to foods that, on the contrary, have a detrimental effect. Below are some of the foods besides candy that could be bad for your dental health.

Deep-fried foods taste better than bland foods. Picture: Peels/Dzenina Lukac Potato chips Potato chips are one of the most common and loved snacks across the world. The crunch and ease of access make it best for a quick snack. However, research reveals that potato chips have starch in them which converts into sugar. Small bits of chips get stuck in your teeth and feed bacteria in the plaque present in your teeth.

Carbonated sodas Fizzy drinks are acidic. As it coats your teeth, it enables the plaque to produce more acid to attack tooth enamel. Instead of drinking fizzy drinks, drink water, which is highly beneficial to your teeth. If you do have an occasion to drink fizzy drinks, rinse your mouth with water.

Ice. Picture: Pexels Ice Research also reveals that chewing on ice does two things: exposes dental work to cold temperatures that may weaken their seal against your teeth and can potentially break teeth if you bite down on it. Popcorn is a great source of fibre and complex carbs that will help your body stay regular, and provide you with energy while travelling. Picture: Pexels/Keegan Evans Popcorn

