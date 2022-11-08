From Ghana’s fantasy coffins to house-shaped tombstones - new burial trends emerge in wake of pandemic

A funeral is a sombre affair in some cultures but in others a lively and outlandish celebration. Cultures and religious connections within any group have different customs and rituals. It’s only natural to want funeral practices to be an outward manifestation of our desire to honour the deceased.

The goal of burials is to bring comfort and alleviate pain for the departed loved ones. The dead of Vikings were buried at sea, while the dead of the Egyptians were buried inside massive pyramids. However, it seems that new burial fads have emerged that ranges from the quirky to the downright gruesome.

Diamante Gaokgorwe, senior business analyst at Metropolitan GetUp says in many South African families and cultures, there has always existed a “blueprint” for how funerals should be conducted. “These unwritten rules may include a high-end casket, hired marquee set-up and chairs, plenty of catering, and brand new attire for the deceased’s entire family.” Gaokgorwe says people are using funerals to demonstrate their creativity or social standing which is becoming the norm.

In addition to the existing, unwritten code of what is expected when someone dies, we are now seeing families escorted to funerals in luxury vehicles, eccentric and extravagant tombstones, and even the hiring of high-profile choirs and musicians to perform. “There are other, more creative and meaningful ways to honour the deceased. South Africans are already under financial duress, and the pressure of a lavish affair only adds to the burden.” Perhaps leaving detailed instructions about how you would like to be buried is one way to ensure that you get buried in a “boring” uncharacteristic ground.

Here are some of the most unusual and contemporary funeral customs from around the world. Thinking outside-the-casket Themed funerals are becoming more popular and specific events such as Christmas and sporting events serve as inspiration.

“We’re also seeing some unusual accessories,” says Gaokgorwe, citing a recent Twitter post depicting a tombstone shaped like a house, complete with sliding door, roof, and stoep! Fashion to die for Those who have died can also be assured of looking good: Jingle Yu, a fashion graduate, has designed a collection called “Die Fabulously”, which aims to challenge the notion that “dead people should be silent and unfashionable”.

There has been an increase in “funeral fashion”, with social media platforms such as Pinterest serving as dress code inspiration for the deceased’s friends and family. Baby trees In the Tana Toraja land on an island in Indonesia, If a baby dies before it has started teething, the mother will wrap it in a special cloth and seal it in the tree. As the tree heals it’s believed that the baby is absorbed by the tree as well.

Ghana’s fantasy coffins The Ghana fantasy coffin phenomenon was inspired by talented carpenters, such as Ataa Oko and Kane Kwei, and involves coffins being crafted into elaborate, intricate designs that reflect the life and passions of the deceased, such as beer bottle- or fish-shaped coffins for beer lovers or sneaker, either way, you will rest in what you loved most. Now, what’s the best way to honour a loved one?

While one should be entitled to pay tribute to the deceased in the manner they see fit, Gaokgorwe questions whether an exorbitant event is the best way to honour a loved one. “South Africans face a great deal of financial strain, and the pressure of a lavish affair only adds to this burden. “When planning for your funeral, it is important that you give detailed and precise instructions, and where the money should go.