Gauteng, brace yourself for elevated pollution this week - here’s some advice for allergy sufferers
Share this article:
If you live in and around Gauteng, you can expect persistent sneezing, a runny nose and scratchy throat.
The South African Weather Service has released a warning for unhealthy air quality in the province for most of the weeks. This is due to elevated pollution levels.
- The predictions on health:
- Sinus risk: high
- Allergy risk: moderate to high
- Sunburn index: high
- Respiratory risk: moderate
Medically known as rhinosinusitis, a sinus infection occurs when your nasal cavities become infected, swollen, and inflamed.
Sinusitis is usually caused by a virus and often persists even after other upper respiratory symptoms are gone. In some cases, bacteria or fungus may cause a sinus infection.
‘’Allergies can be inherited,” said Nicole Jennings, the spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, a pharmaceutical company specialising in generic medication.
“For example, a child whose parents have allergies is more likely to develop allergies. However, the environment also plays a role. If you put the wrong genes into the wrong environment, you get an explosive mixture that could lead to allergies and asthma.”
The pharmaceutical company had advice for allergy sufferers:
When the outdoors beckon: apply balm or petroleum jelly around the rim of your nose which can act as a pollen trap. Alternatively, block pollen and other irritants by wearing a mask or bandanna over your nose and mouth. If the pollen count is very high, opt for less intense exercises.
Avoid red and swollen eyes: protect your eyes during the day by wearing sunglasses and rinsing contact lenses to get rid of dust and pollen particles. If your allergies have left you with itchy, red eyes, take eye-drops to reduce symptoms.