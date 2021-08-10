Gauteng, brace yourself for elevated pollution this week - here’s some advice for allergy sufferers

If you live in and around Gauteng, you can expect persistent sneezing, a runny nose and scratchy throat. The South African Weather Service has released a warning for unhealthy air quality in the province for most of the weeks. This is due to elevated pollution levels.

The predictions on health:

Sinus risk: high

Allergy risk: moderate to high

Sunburn index: high

Respiratory risk: moderate Medically known as rhinosinusitis, a sinus infection occurs when your nasal cavities become infected, swollen, and inflamed. Sinusitis is usually caused by a virus and often persists even after other upper respiratory symptoms are gone. In some cases, bacteria or fungus may cause a sinus infection. ‘’Allergies can be inherited,” said Nicole Jennings, the spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, a pharmaceutical company specialising in generic medication.

“For example, a child whose parents have allergies is more likely to develop allergies. However, the environment also plays a role. If you put the wrong genes into the wrong environment, you get an explosive mixture that could lead to allergies and asthma.” The pharmaceutical company had advice for allergy sufferers: When the outdoors beckon: apply balm or petroleum jelly around the rim of your nose which can act as a pollen trap. Alternatively, block pollen and other irritants by wearing a mask or bandanna over your nose and mouth. If the pollen count is very high, opt for less intense exercises.