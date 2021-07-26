Good news for 18-34 age group, it’s your turn to get vaccinated from September 1

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of restrictions on Sunday night, many were breathing a sigh of relief. The president stated that government would also open up Covid-19 vaccinations to people in the 18 to 34 age group from September 1.

"We will now allow people between the ages of 18 and 34 to be vaccinated from the 1st of September 2021. This will be in addition to the age groups that are currently eligible, which is everyone over 35 years of age,“ he said. Level 3 restrictions as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/BT9L1GKDxu — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 25, 2021

From September 1, the Department of Health will allow people to present themselves at a vaccination site without an appointment to be registered and vaccinated. According to Reuters, infection rates, after hitting a peak of about 26 500 cases a day in early July, have declined to an average of around 12 000 a day in the past seven days, with the worst hit province, Gauteng, home to South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg, reporting a steep fall in new cases. Ramaphosa said South Africa would get 31 million doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines over the next three months. That would ensure the country had sufficient vaccines for the rest of the year.

South Africa has vaccinated only 4% of a population of roughly 60 million people, Reuters reported. Ramaphosa stated that the country has to contain the spread of the coronavirus and limit its impact on economic activity by accelerating the vaccination programme. He said the aim was to vaccinate the vast majority of adult South Africans before the end of the year.

“The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest threat to the lives and health of our people and to the recovery and transformation of our economy,” he said. Shortly after the president’s announcement, Twitter was inundated with comments from those who fall within the age group; many of them welcoming the news.

Good morning Fellow comrades of age 18 - 34😂😂✊🏿🇿🇦#VaccineRollOutSA https://t.co/VLzEQxgLEM — Rudzani🇿🇦ProudVenda (@MunyaiRudzani2) July 26, 2021 18-34 is a huge cohort. Also the time 35+ will need their second shots. Prolly going to be long queues unless there’s a scaled up rollout plan. — Az (@PseudoPhoenix) July 26, 2021 18-34 is the surname that starts with "M" in high school. — LINKY💕 (@LikhonaNgabase) July 25, 2021