Have you ever asked yourself, ‘Does drinking alcohol every night make me an alcoholic?’

The idea that addiction develops suddenly and cannot be foreseen is a common notion. However, when we consider the cycle of addiction and its various stages of development, we can see that there are numerous possibilities to recognise it before it seizes and consumes us.

The alcohol ban that was implemented at the height of the pandemic brought attention to South Africa’s ongoing alcohol-related issues and the culture around it. Alcohol remains the primary substance of abuse in South Africa; between 7.5% and 31.5% of South Africans have an alcohol problem or are at risk of developing one. How much is too much when it comes to drinking alcohol?

Even if you drink the advised quantity every day, this does not indicate you are not an alcoholic. In fact, alcoholism is not defined by how much alcohol you consume, what you consume, or when you consume it, rather than your relationship with it. Depending on who is drinking, there is no objective guideline for how much alcohol a person should consume daily. Men who like to drink, for instance, should limit their consumption to two drinks or less per day, while women should limit their consumption to one drink per day. The founder and chief executive of Private Rehab Clinic Delamere, Martin Preston, has discussed how to identify an alcohol addiction as well as the indicators that your occasional drinking has turned into an addiction.

However, if drinking alcohol starts to affect your work and personal life, such as becoming dependent on having a drink each evening to get through your working day or struggling to cut back despite the negative consequences it may be having, it could be a sign of alcoholism even if you don’t drink every day or in large amounts. Warning signs of alcoholism If you’re worried about your own or your loved ones' drinking habits there are a few early warning signs to be alert for, that could indicate problem drinking.

A compulsive need to drink Drinking constantly is a common aspect of alcohol addiction. This implies that someone is unable to stop drinking, even when they wish to. Even though someone who enjoys a glass of wine every night might not necessarily be having a problem, it could be an indication of alcoholism if the want to drink consumes all of their thoughts to the point that they are unable to control it. Spending less time at work or doing other activities A person who is battling alcoholism may also withdraw from their jobs or decide to take part in fewer activities they once enjoyed in favour of drinking more.

Craving and loss of control Craving is often a phenomenon that is associated with addiction and can manifest either physically or psychologically. For example, a person may not be physically addicted to alcohol, but may still experience psychological cravings for it instead. Denial and Secrecy Another sign that could indicate that someone is addicted to alcohol is denial or secrecy. A person who has just one drink every day may use this as an excuse and claim that they ‘can’t’ be an alcoholic because they stick to the recommended daily intake. However, denial and secrecy are often the brain’s way of protecting addiction from being challenged and can more often than not be subconscious.

Progressively Drinking More Alcohol This is because the more a person drinks, a tolerance begins to form meaning they have to opt for more or stronger types of alcohol to feel the same effects. People who have developed a dependence on that glass of wine may start to gradually consume more alcohol or transition to stronger varieties of booze. Experiencing Withdrawal Symptoms If a person begins to get dependent on alcohol by regularly consuming it, they may eventually start to experience withdrawal symptoms on days when they do not have access to it. From trembling hands, insomnia, and anxiety to more serious issues such alcoholic seizures and hallucinations, symptoms can occasionally be life-threatening.