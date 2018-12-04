MEC Dhlomo is joined by the Mayor of Amajuba District Dr Musa Ngubane and Bishop Mahlangu in lighting a candle in remembrance of people who passed away due to AIDS. Photo: Themba Mngomezulu.

Although the rate of mother-to-child transmission of HIV has dropped from 20% to 1% over the past 10 years, the KZN MEC for Health vows to completely eradicate it. Speaking in light of World Aids Day, MEC Dhlomo said the focus should now be on ensuring that not a single baby acquires HIV from their mother.

“We have done extremely well to reduce the rate of Mother-To-Child Transmission of HIV from 20% in 2008 to just 1%. That is a significant milestone.

"The challenge now is to make the Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV a reality. We will continue working hard to achieve that.”

HIV can spread from a woman to her child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding.

However, through early testing and detection of HIV; commencement of Antiretroviral Treatment; and adherence to treatment instructions, the risk of infection can be eliminated.

In line with the theme of World AIDS Day “Know Your Status – Cheka Impilo,” MEC Dhlomo urged all citizens to get tested for HIV at least once a year.

Daily News



