Honey found to be better treatment for upper respiratory tract infections than traditional remedies

Drinking tea or warm lemon water mixed with honey is a time-honoured way to soothe a sore throat. But honey alone may be an effective cough suppressant, too.

A trio of researchers at Oxford University have found that honey is a better treatment for upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) than traditional remedies.

In their paper published in BMJ Evidence-based Medicine, Hibatullah Abuelgasim, Charlotte Albury, and Joseph Lee described their study of the results of multiple clinical trials that involved testing of treatments for upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) and what they learned from the data.

The study found that honey is more effective than usual care alternatives for improving URTI symptoms, particularly cough frequency and cough severity.

Medical Express noted that anecdotal evidence has suggested that honey can be used to treat colds in general and coughs in particular—people have been using it as a therapy for thousands of years.