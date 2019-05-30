The health benefits of smiling, laughing and being happy is always highlighted, but very rarely the benefits of shedding a tear.

Crying is not just a natural emotional expression; it is also a healthy one, with tremendous therapeutic benefits, a study by head researcher William Frey, titled Crying: the mystery of tears, published in Winston press. If you are battling with shedding unwanted kilos, it’s time for you to include a strategic crying session and you can cry yourself to a slimmer you.

The study explains that emotional crying will help you lose weight because it is linked to hormones that heighten your cortisol level, which is induced when you have bottled up emotions.

However, the study added that tears that were triggered by real emotions would only take effect with this benefit. Scientists also advised shedding your tears from 7 to 10pm because it’s the best time when you can cry over sad movies or your broken relationships.

Some schools, businesses and organisations have started to recognise the benefits of a good cry.

According to AsiaOne, emotional crying - the kind that involves a scrunched up face and rivers of mascara - can actually help you lose weight.

According to its research, the hormones involved with high-intensity emotions elevate cortisol levels, which can subsequently lead to increased fat around the abdomen if they aren’t released.

Biochemist William Frey discovered that stress-induced tears can remove any kinds of toxic substances from the body. Hence, during emotional and stressful times, the body removes such substances through weeping.

As cortisol levels, stress-induced hormones that are responsible for weight gain are released through crying, the body cannot possibly store more fat.

Dr Aaron Neufeld of Los Altos Optometric Group explains that there are three types of tears named Basal, Reflex, and Psychic tears.

Basal tears: This tear is considered as “basic functional tear” because they keep our eyes moist.

Reflex tears: Also known as “irritation tear”, this tear is induced by environmental factors such as smoke, strong wind, or chopping an onion.

Psychic tears: Unlike the above, this type of tear is linked to one’s feelings and emotions.

In a 2008 study of more than 3000 crying experiences, researchers at the University of South Florida found that most people feel better after a cry, and suggested that crying be used as therapy for people who have difficulty expressing their emotions.

The research was shared in Current Directions in Psychological Science, a journal of the Association for Psychological Science.

In general, crying is the exception rather than the norm. And the health benefits of smiling, laughing and being happy is always highlighted, but very rarely the benefits of shedding a tear.

It’s a proven fact that having a crying session every once in a while is good for you.