London - Transplant patients have been offered new hope after doctors revealed that donor hearts could be kept alive for 24 hours.
At the moment, a donated heart usually only lasts around four hours as it is rushed to the person who needs it.
But scientists have been able to keep pigs’ hearts alive for 24 hours using new techniques.
They pumped preservation fluid through the organ’s blood vessels, delivered pulses of oxygen that mimic a heartbeat and suspended the heart in a solution to stop it collapsing under its own pressure.
The scientists say that if official approvals are granted human hearts preserved using the technique could be transplanted into people in a year to 18 months. The breakthrough, using a device which fits into a small suitcase, could cut waiting lists for transplants.