How fasting can affect your breath - tips to help maintain good oral health during Ramadaan

As the month of Ramadaan arrives, Muslims around the world begin to observe the holy month by fasting from sunrise to sunset. There are well-documented benefits of fasting for spiritual wellbeing, but fasting does affect oral health; tooth decay and bad breath are two of the types of problems associated with fasting.

Your mouth produces less saliva when you aren't eating or drinking, which can cause bad breath and other small, treatable oral health issues. Dr Ridhwaan Haffajee, director of Matrix Dental Specialists and a specialist dental consultant for Ivohealth, offers advice on how to maintain good oral health during Ramadaan. During the month of Ramadaan, many Muslims worry about having bad breath, but there are easy actions you may do to address the issue. Picture by Sora Shimazaki/Pexels According to Dr Haffajee, saliva is your body's natural "mouthwash", because it contains antibacterial agents and helps wash away food and plaque from the mouth. Fasting reduces the amount of saliva you produce. As the mouth becomes drier, the germs that cause bad breath multiply.

Since Muslims are not allowed to eat, drink and do other things throughout the daylight hours, it is difficult for them to maintain their dental health during Ramadaan. He continues by saying that skipping water during the day makes the issue worse because dead cells, plaque, and other debris are not being rinsed away. Fasting can also lead to ketosis, a metabolic state in which your body starts to break down fat cells for energy and releases ketones that can cause bad breath.

During the month of Ramadaan, many Muslims worry about having bad breath, but there are easy actions you may take to address the issue. Regular oral hygiene and prophylaxis: To prevent gingivitis and reduce calculus accumulation, you are advised to see your oral hygienist regularly at least once every six months. Brush your teeth twice a day: Brush your teeth gently for at least 2 minutes before going to bed, after suhoor (the meal eaten before dawn before fasting begins), and after iftar (the meal eaten in the evening to break the day's fast).

Floss: Plaque and food particles that are not completely removed by tooth cleaning are a primary contributor to bad breath. To get rid of plaque and food particles stuck between your teeth, use floss or inter-dental brushes. Clean your tongue: The tongue is one of the most common sources of bad breath. To gently remove food particles or bacteria from the tongue, use a tongue scraper. Use alcohol-free mouthwash: Using alcohol-free mouthwash is vital as alcohol can dry out the mouth even more.

"I recommend Dentyl Dual Action because it contains antibacterial CPC and essential oils, which hydrate and soothe oral tissue and provide superior plaque-fighting capabilities and has been shown to help remove 25 to 50% more plaque than just brushing, the added fluoride helps prevent tooth decay and fight cavities and is clinically proven to help freshen breath for up to 12 hours," he said in a statement. In addition to the above, you can also avoid bad breath during Ramadaan by: Avoiding certain foods: When breaking your fast, avoid foods that can cause bad breath, such as onions and garlic.

Drinking plenty of water before and after your fast: During non-fasting hours, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Aim to drink at least 8-10 cups of water between iftar and suhoor. Limiting your caffeine and sugary drinks: When you're not fasting, try to stay away from caffeinated beverages like tea and coffee because they have a laxative effect and can dehydrate you. Sugary drinks can also contribute to bad breath by increasing bacterial development in the mouth. Choose water or herbal teas as an alternative.