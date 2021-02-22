How to save on the cost of your medication

The cost of medication doesn’t need to be a headache if you are a savvy shopper and make the most of your money when it comes to your and your family’s health and wellness. In these pandemic times, most people will attest that it has been tough financially, and that requires people to be creative when it comes to spending money. At Clicks, pharmacists can help you with advice on how to avoid unnecessary out-of-pocket medication costs to make sure you don’t have to spend more on your medication than you have too. Save with generic alternatives: A generic medicine is the same as an existing brand-name originator medicine in dosage form, safety, strength, quality and performance characteristics.

Generic medicines work the same as brand-name originator medicines, but tend to be cheaper.

Your pharmacist can offer you a more affordable generic alternative, potentially saving you up to 30% on your medication compared to an originator medicine or even another more expensive generic medicine.

Your medical aid may also only pay for authorised chronic medication up to a certain level of cover, and higher-priced medicines will use up your cover much faster. Your pharmacist can assist by dispensing the generic medicines that your medical aid pays for in full, which ensures your benefits last longer.

Note that this is applicable to medicine authorised by your medical aid, so it’s best to check your medical aid benefits for more information.

Save by using medical aid partners:

Filling your scripts at a pharmacy provider which is not on your medical aid’s preferred or designated provider list can lead to additional out-of-pocket medication costs or penalty co-payments. Clicks has partnered with most medical aids to ensure you avoid these unnecessary co-payments and out of pocket expenses.

Claiming from the applicable medical aid benefit

Your Pharmacist can help you save by ensuring your monthly medication is correctly claimed from the applicable benefit within your medical aid.

With some planning ahead of time, and asking for advice when you’re in the pharmacy, you can ensure your get value for money without compromising your health or your budget

