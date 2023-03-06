If you frequently get fungal infections, follow these practical tips

People regularly come into contact with fungal spores without becoming ill since fungi are widespread in the environment.

However, in people with weakened immune systems, these fungi are more likely to cause an infection.

The first indication of a fungus infection is when the nail turns white or yellow. Typically, it begins at the nail’s tip and descends to the cuticle.

After some time, it’s possible that your nail will grow thick and crumbly, making trimming tough.