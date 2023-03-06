Fungal infections can affect anyone, including healthy individuals.
People regularly come into contact with fungal spores without becoming ill since fungi are widespread in the environment.
However, in people with weakened immune systems, these fungi are more likely to cause an infection.
The first indication of a fungus infection is when the nail turns white or yellow. Typically, it begins at the nail’s tip and descends to the cuticle.
After some time, it’s possible that your nail will grow thick and crumbly, making trimming tough.
Skin, nail, and vaginal yeast infections are common examples of non-life-threatening fungi, but it’s important to have them checked out as soon as possible.
As many as 12% of people are affected by nail fungus, but if left untreated, it can cause more than just unsightly and brittle nails.
Other potential complications include:
- Spreading to surrounding skin, which is typically marked by itchy, red and cracked skin.
- Foot pain due to misshapen toenails that rub against shoes.
- In some cases, toenails can separate from the nail bed, a condition known as onycholysis.
It’s always best to consult your doctor about the best treatment approach for fungal infections. Nacler in particular is highly effective against yeasts, moulds and various types of infection.
To reduce the risk of reinfection:
– After swimming or cleaning your feet, dry them.
– Maintain your finger and toenail lengths short.
– Avoid sharing scissors or nail clippers.
– Avoid wearing footwear that is excessively tight.
– Put on fresh, permeable socks and shoes.
– Use flip-flops while entering a shared shower or changing area or the pool.
– Avoid lending someone else your socks, shoes or towels.
– Go barefoot around the house to provide your feet a chance to breathe.
