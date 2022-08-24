‘I'm dying... I don't want to die’ - Zoleka Mandela after discovering she has bone mestasis

The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in her autobiography, “When Hope Whispers”, revealed on Instagram that her battle with cancer is far from over. Zoleka Mandela was treated for breast cancer in 2011, and March 2012 at the age of 32 she had both her breasts surgically removed. Sadly, it did not end there and in 2016 her cancer returned, but she continued her brave fight.

The activist and granddaughter of SA’s most loved anti-apartheid icons, Nelson and Winnie Mandela penned an incredibly harrowing post on her Instagram feed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoleka Zobuhle Mandela (@zolekamandela)

“23.08.2022 I’ve had a sore back for more than a month now and recently consulted with my GP when I could no longer tolerate the excruciating pain in my left rib. I went for an X-ray of my chest and rib a few days ago — I have a pathological fracture and swelling caused by cancer.” Her oncologist performed CT scans and bone scans to determine whether she had cancer in any part of her body. “From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated nor can it be cured. I have Bone Metastasis.

I’ve just had my CT scan and awaiting my results, I don’t even have the words to articulate my thoughts and feelings, the words to describe how scared I am right now.” Bone metastasis occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to a bone. Almost all cancers can spread (metastasize) to the bones. However, some cancers, such as breast cancer and prostate cancer, are more likely to spread to the bone.

She goes on to say “What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around, I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be okay when it’s not? I’m dying … I don’t want to die.” According to National Cancer Registry (NCR) 2019 statistics, the top five cancers affecting women in South Africa are breast, cervical, colorectal, and uterine cancer.

Related Video: Breast cancer is the leading cause of death in women in South Africa, affecting approximately 19.4 million women aged 15 and older.