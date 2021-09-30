IOL Health digi mag: The Covid-19 fight continues

In this health issue, we talk about all things Covid-19, recovery, diet, and why you should not be tired of covid protocols. It was just under two years when Covid-19 hit us.

It has drastically changed the way we do life. The pandemic has transformed nearly every aspect of our world. Our friends, family, colleagues, and communities have had their lives changed in critical ways that promise to have many longer-lasting effects.

Living through a global pandemic has driven dramatic shifts in our jobs, eating habits, childcare, and even our collective sense of time. The spread of Covid-19 is still going strong in many areas around South Africa and the world.

As the pandemic wears on, it’s understandable that some people are getting tired of taking coronavirus precautions. Covid-19 fatigue and/or burnout implies a person has reached his or her capacity to cope and is experiencing various mental, emotional and physical symptoms as a result of the constant exposure to pandemic stresses, including social distancing, isolation from family/friends. If you are experiencing general feelings of stress and social isolation and have been for months, you are not alone.

The world is eager for the pandemic to subside and for life to return to “normal”. However, with increased symptoms of fatigue and burnout, it is critical that one’s adherence to safety protocols does not go by the wayside. The most important thing is not to give up. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going away any time soon.