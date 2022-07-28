IOL Health digital magazine: Keeping abreast of women’s health

This month’s IOL Health digital magazine is dedicated to women and their resilience over the past three years. It’s been a tough ride, and that’s why we wanted to celebrate strong, empowered women in our community.

For the mothers, partners, caregivers, CEOs, mentors etc, we thought it fitting to put a spotlight on female sexual health as we head into Women’s Month. But our reasoning for doing so was not as cut and dry. As a generation living in a global village, it was pertinent that we address issues such as sexual pleasure and reproductive rights, while the US grapples with the overturning of Roe versus Wade. In this edition, we chat to Candice Chirwa, aka the minister of menstruation, about period poverty and it not just being a woman’s issue.

We’re also proud of our feature on Dr Liana Roodt and her team, who offer free breast cancer surgery at Tygerberg Hospital. - Marchelle

Up until you find your place, it’s difficult to figure out where you belong. This simply implies that you will make a few errors along the way – that’s how we grow. The same is true for driving transformational change just as character is defined through actions rather than words. Any small task can be a pivotal building block to the future you hope to have.

In a society where there is so much negativity, I believe it is time we romanticised our well-being in order to heal and become softer versions of ourselves. A simple act of reassessing our habits can help us embrace change, learn new things, and grow into ourselves. If there’s one thing I’ve come to learn it is the most mundane things like taking yourself on a date is enough to have you feeling brand new.

