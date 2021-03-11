IOL Health’s March 2021 issue is all about self-love

A lot has been said and written about the devastating pandemic and the impact it has had on our society, economically and socially. But for me, everything starts a bit closer to home. I know that the first real impact of the harsher lockdown restriction was the effects that it had on people’s mental health. I’ve seen friends, family, and colleagues battle to get to grips with what's being called “the new normal”. It has taken a lot of mental gymnastics for people to finally ease into new routines. When you are working from home and indoors 24/7, looking into the mirror can get tougher. This might be an opportune time to go on a journey of self-love, it’s a journey that starts whenever you are ready to do introspection and is a continuous road to a better state of mental fitness.

In this issue, we help you understand why self-love has gained popularity during the pandemic and why you should hop onto the self-love wagon.

Weight gain has been a serious issue during lockdown. While it may be best deal with those extra kilograms, for the sake of your health, we speak about how to be kind to yourself – with all the added weight.

We share some challenges you may encounter mentally when you are navigating your new body and why body positivity is important.

Our daily routines can determine our mood for the day. We look at daily affirmations that can help you love yourself a little more and possibly make you even happier during the day.

Most people spend time at home. In this issue, we share tips on how you can turn your space into a sanctuary to escape the turmoil of modern lifestyles without digging deep into your pocket.

If you need an escape, we give you places that can help you get away and relax, while being one with nature. We share places you should visit for peace and meditation.

As lockdowns have eased across the world, the possibility of a third wave arises and the reinstatement of lockdown restrictions. It is going to be very important to listen to your needs and build positive self-love habits.

Be kind to yourself and be forgiving of yourself, build a good relationship with you. After all has been said and done, you only have you.

Click here to read the latest edition.