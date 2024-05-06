Is guava tea good for fighting colds and flu? Here’s a look at other old wives’ remedies for pesky cold and flu symptoms

With winter on us, we can brace ourselves for colds and flu cases that tend to make their rounds this time of the year. Nagging coughs, fever and sniffles are part and parcel of having a cold or the flu.

There are different ways to treat these symptoms, and while many people opt for over-the-counter meds, there are others who believe in old wives’ remedies. A very popular one is to drink hot tea with honey, ginger and lemon. This remedy is believed to help soothe a sore throat, reduce congestion, and provide a boost of vitamin C to help strengthen the immune system.

Lemon and ginger tea is a popular treatment. Picture: N Voitkevich / Pexels The heat from the tea is said to help to clear nasal passages and relieve sinus pressure. Other so-called treatments are gargling with salt water to reduce throat irritation, and consuming garlic to boost the immune system. Another common remedy is to take a hot shower or bath to help open up airways and promote relaxation.

The steam from the hot water is said to help loosen mucus and alleviate congestion, while the warmth can help to soothe muscle aches and pains often associated with colds and flu. Others believe that rubbing Vicks VapoRub on your feet and wearing socks will help. Wearing socks over feet that have been rubbed with Vicks VapoRub can help with the flu. Picture: Mikhail Nilov / Pexles While these are fairly common, there’s one remedy that I’ve never heard of - drinking boiled guava leaves tea.

@blomnbeautiful took to X to share this remedy. With an image of a few guavas on a branch, she wrote: “I've been sick AF since Monday. My friend dropped off the most delicious guavas from her tree (for vitamin C) & I'm about to boil the leaves for this irritating, persistent cough. Stay tuned to see if it helps me.” Guava leaves were used to make her tea. Picture: X / @blomnbeautiful After making the guava leaf tea she wrote: “Can confirm that the guava leaf tea tastes very nice. NOT bitter at all. I hope this helps heal my phlegmy chest.”