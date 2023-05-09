Is removing fallopian tubes the key to preventing ovarian cancer? Experts weigh in

According to recent data published by the South African National Health Laboratory Service, ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer deaths among South African women. The data also indicate that the incidence of ovarian cancer is on the rise in the country, with an estimated 1 500 new cases diagnosed each year.

Researchers and experts in the field have expressed concern about the rising incidence of ovarian cancer in South Africa, and have called for greater awareness and access to preventive measures such as removing the fallopian tubes. Dr Bridgette Goeieman, a gynaecologic oncologist at Groote Schuur Hospital, stated in a recent interview with Health24 that ovarian cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage in South Africa, which makes it more difficult to treat and results in a higher mortality rate. She emphasised the importance of early detection and access to treatment and noted that removing the fallopian tubes can be an effective preventive measure for women at high risk of developing ovarian cancer. Recent recommendations from the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), endorsed by the Society for Gynecologic Oncology, encourage this strategy, if women are finished having children and would be undergoing gynaecologic surgery anyway for other reasons, according to a recent post by Harvard Health.

According to them, removing the fallopian tubes to prevent ovarian cancer is an option that all women should consider. While it may seem like a drastic measure, studies have shown that this procedure can greatly reduce the risk of developing ovarian cancer, which is often difficult to detect until it's in its advanced stages. One study conducted by researchers at the University of British Columbia found that women who had their fallopian tubes removed had a 50% lower risk of developing ovarian cancer compared with women who did not have the procedure. This is because a majority of ovarian cancers develop in the fallopian tubes, and by removing them, the risk of developing ovarian cancer is greatly reduced. While the procedure itself is relatively safe, there are some risks and potential downsides to consider. Removing the fallopian tubes can lead to early menopause, which can cause a range of uncomfortable symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, and mood swings. Additionally, the procedure is permanent, so women who undergo it will no longer be able to conceive children naturally.

That being said, the benefits of removing the fallopian tubes to prevent ovarian cancer may outweigh the potential risks and downsides. Women who are at a high risk of developing ovarian cancer, either due to genetic predisposition or a family history of the disease, may want to consider this option as a preventive measure. Professor Lynette Denny, head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at UCT, has also highlighted the importance of preventive measures such as removing the fallopian tubes in the fight against ovarian cancer. In a recent interview, she stated that "this is a very significant step forward in the prevention of ovarian cancer, which is one of the most difficult cancers to detect and treat, and usually only diagnosed at advanced stages".

However, despite the growing recognition of the importance of preventive measures, access to these services remains limited in many parts of South Africa. According to a report by Cancer Alliance, a coalition of cancer organisations in South Africa, there are significant gaps in cancer care and treatment in the country, particularly in rural areas.

Access to these services remains a challenge in many parts of the country, highlighting the need for greater awareness and investment in cancer care and treatment. Removing the fallopian tubes to prevent ovarian cancer is a viable option for women who are at a high risk of developing the disease. While there are some risks and downsides to consider, the potential benefits of this procedure cannot be ignored. As always, it’s important to discuss all options with a healthcare professional and make an informed decision based on individual circumstances.