Khloe Kardashian 'lost sensation' in her cheek after skin cancer scare

Khloe Kardashian "lost a lot of sensation" in the side of her face after her cancer scare. The Good American co-founder had surgery to remove a precancerous melanoma from her cheek last year, and she has revealed she lost all feeling in that area.

Kardashian was having a microneedling treatment with exosomes for the first time which helps with improving the appearance of skin that has been left scarred when she revealed she didn't really require numbing cream. She revealed on her Instagram Stories: "When I say scar, I meant to say scar AREA. I actually love scars (that may be weird to some, but they are bad a** and reminders of where we have been) My indentation is what I don't love. But the scars are bad a**." She added: "I'm really numb on this side of my face without the numbing cream. It just lost a lot of sensation and so we'll work more on that than anywhere else.

"I have never done this before so I'm excited to try it and see what happens." Last month, Kardashian revealed she was having filler injected into her cheek to remove the "indentation" left by the removal of the tumour.

Kardashian was left with a four-centimetre wound on her face - and nine months on from the surgery she started the process of wiping away the scar which was left behind. In a series of posts on Instagram, Kardashian explained: "For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face. We had to remove a tumour from my cheek, I was Ieft with an indention. I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day."