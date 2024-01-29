King Charles spends third day in London hospital after prostate surgery

Queen Camilla visited her husband King Charles III again in hospital on Sunday, his third day at a central London clinic where he has undergone corrective prostate surgery. Charles, 75, was admitted to The London Clinic on Friday after officials took the unusual step of disclosing that he had an enlarged prostate although the condition was benign.

Camilla left the hospital in a black Audi at around 3:10pm. A small crowd of well-wishers gathered on the pavement as she departed.

The king's daughter-in-law is also currently at the clinic following abdominal surgery. Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, who is the wife of heir to the throne Prince William is on her 13th day of an expected two-week stay. The king's announcement has prompted a surge in internet searches for the term "enlarged prostate" on the state-run National Health Service (NHS) website.

On Friday morning, a statement from the Palace said: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness." The charity Prostate Cancer UK said it had seen a more than 100 percent increase in people using its online risk checker on Thursday compared with Wednesday.