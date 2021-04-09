Kotex, Boity team up to smash period stigma

American menstrual hygiene brand, Kotex has partnered with television personality Boity Thulo, for its new campaign dubbed #changethetune. The campaign aims to start conversations, raise awareness, and bust period stereotypes. Known for her “Own your Throne” catchphrase, Boity is a much-admired actress, television personality, music artist, and businesswoman. Boity revealed that she has made hit songs, given powerful performances, and launched major business ventures while on her period. “I’m proud to be a strong, successful woman. Our periods are a sign of that power – we should discuss periods and share period experiences whenever as we see fit," she said.

The brand wants to create a space where women feel good about every aspect of themselves, and feel free and empowered to engage openly about periods in society, Kotex marketing manager, Nthabiseng Leso said.

Leso said there was an urgent social need to overcome negative narratives around menstruation and to encourage regular positive discussions among both men and women.

“When we stigmatise periods, we stigmatise women,” said Leso.

Ending period stigma starts with us! pic.twitter.com/JBpY0dW6sD — U by Kotex (@ubykotex) February 25, 2021

Young girls already face social challenges, and stigma around ‘that time of the month’, should not be one of them, she said.

A report commissioned by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) found that shame, stigma, and misinformation surrounding menstruation are contributing to serious human rights concerns for women and girls.

The study points out the ways period shame and misinformation undermine the well-being of women and girls, making them vulnerable to gender discrimination, child marriage, exclusion, violence, poverty, and untreated health problems.

Boity said she is all about women empowerment, and Kotex shares the same sentiments.

The #changethetune campaign aims to start conversations, raise awareness and bust period stereotypes. Picture: Supplied

“We are changing the tune about periods and getting women to celebrate their periods. They are a symbol of our strength and our power.” Boity said.