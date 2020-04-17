Lerato Kganyago receives her first batch of sanitary pads

TV personality, radio host, and now entrepreneur, Lerato Kganyago took to social media to share a picture of her newly-launched sanitary pads.

Kganyago, who has been hard at work developing her own range of sanitary wear called "Flutter by LKG", received her first batch at home.

Along with the picture of the elegant looking sanitary pads pack, Kganyago wrote: "This has been such a labour of love that I have been working quietly on for a long time. So happy to finally show this to you - and even more excited about how we will be able to help so many in need. Welcome Home Baby!".