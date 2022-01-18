Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson shows off her hot new body after going under the knife

Actress and casting director, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson revealed she recently went under the knife and she has fully healed hence she showed off her hot body online. She recently headed to Instagram to show off her hot new body after getting a “mommy makeover.”

Taking to her Instagram page, Lesedi shared a snap of herself in underwear. In the caption she said she finally healed from her mommy makeover and is ready to show off her new and much more firm body. She posted a fire snap of herself rocking only a sexy bikini and social media users are here for it.

One social media user said: “Wow, looking absolutely gorgeous.” “How was your healing journey? “I’m a three-time c-section mom and planning for March of the new year,” said one of her followers.

“Apparently I have a high tolerance for pain so I was up and about pretty early. “But I took it very easy for at least four weeks,” she replied. Actress and singer, Simphiwe Ngema said: “can’t wait to do mine.”

It seems like we will be seeing more influential people going under the knife. “We do hope that they will be honest with their body transformation journey as Lesedi. Over the years, Lesedi has been sharing products and her workout session to stay in shape.