Life Retreat offers experiences in body, mind, movement and breath

Located on Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West, in the heart of the Cape Winelands, Life Retreat Studio offers an assortment of classe, including:

Forms of yoga we offer are Istha, Hatha, Vinyasa, Yin, Kundalini and Flow.

Classes are suitable for all levels. We encourage men and women of any fitness level and age to join us. There is something beautiful for everyone to experience and enjoy.

Life Retreat Studio hosts a variety of different events, workshops and courses including Full moon event, Learn to meditate, Family Yoga retreats, Yoga teacher training, Yoga by candle light and many more.