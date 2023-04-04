Load shedding: Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

In many households across the country, load shedding has become a regular part of our existence. And yet, every time the lights go out, we are taken by surprise. Is supper cooked? Are the devices charged? And my favourite, “Are you sure it’s load shedding? Maybe the electricity units ran out.”

While researching stories for our latest Health digital magazine, we realised the effects of power outages reach far and wide. Many hospitals are left without power which could lead to dire consequences. And then there’s our collective psyche. An in-depth study by The South African Depression and Anxiety Group has shown that South Africans’ mental health is taking strain, and according to reports, things could get worse.

We might not have the answers, but we’re hoping our latest edition of the magazine will provide you with the well-being tools to deal with load shedding. Happy reading! - Marchelle Dear IOL Lifestyle readers,

The impact of load shedding on mental health in South Africa is a growing concern that cannot be ignored. Load shedding not only disrupts our daily routines, but also affects our physical and emotional well-being, leading to anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances, and other mental health issues. In this issue, we bring you insights from mental health experts, who share the effects of load shedding on our mental and emotional well-being.

We explore the various coping mechanisms, professional advice and practical strategies that can be implemented to mitigate the effects of load shedding on our mental health. We believe that by raising awareness and providing resources on the topic, we can empower our readers to take better care of their mental health during times of power outages. Remember, your mental well-being is just as important as your physical health. We hope this issue inspires you to prioritise self-care and seek help if you need it.