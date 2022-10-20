Local NPO creates sports bra that teaches you how to perform breast self-examination

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, affecting 1.7 million women each year. According to the National Cancer Registry (2017), one in every 26 women in South Africa is at risk of developing breast cancer.

Several studies have found that 70% of breast cancers are detected through routine self-examination, which has the potential to save your life and money. There is also an argument to be made that it is the fear of cancer that prompts a dread of self-examination. If you are diagnosed early with breast cancer, your 5-year survival rate is 98%; if you are detected at Stage 0, your chance of survival is nearly 100%.

This indicates that early detection is critical to survival, said Check Know Prevent in a statement. In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Check Know Prevent, a local non-profit wants to ensure women check their breasts regularly, know what warning signs to look out for, and prevent premature death. “Often, we have found that women also do not know how to correctly examine their breasts.”

As part of its proactive approach to breast cancer prevention, the organisation created a unique concept: a sports bra with a hidden inner lining that teaches women how to perform a self-breast examination and what warning signs to look for. With the help of a quality sports bra worn by every woman every day, the organisation hopes to encourage more women to practice regular self-examinations. Designed by an expert undergarment designer Di Schonegevel with over 20 years of design experience the Sports Bra has a stylish design with subtle front gathering and removable padding.

The inner fabric, which provides additional support, is made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, while the outer fabric is a blend of 85% polyester and 15% spandex. Women also do not know how to correctly examine their breasts. Picture supplied This garment can be worn as a supportive workout Sports Bra, or a comfortable, fashionable racer-back cropped tank top. In addition to being fully lined and it has no sharp seams, it is also ideal for wearing post-mastectomy surgery because it offers comfort and softness.