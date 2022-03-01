Mark Pilgrim announces ’the Big C has come knocking on my door again’ after 33 years in remission

Local media personality Mark Pilgrim has announced that his cancer has returned after being almost 33 years in remission. The 52-year-old has been vocal about surviving cancer. He regularly updates his fans on his health issues as well.

Diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988, it spread to his lungs and kidneys. The former 5FM presenter became an ambassador for Cansa and is also a friend of the Reach for a Dream Foundation. According to his website bio, Pilgrim is also a heart attack survivor – he had a myocardial infarction in 2008. He also tested positive for Covid-19 in June last year.

Taking to his various social media channels, the Hot 102.7 radio host confirmed that “the Big C has come knocking on my door again”. Thanking everyone for their kind messages of support, Pilgrim wrote: “We’ll know the full extent of what’s going on in a few days after the PET scan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) He added that his radio family at Hot 102.7 “have been amazingly supportive and I ask for your patience when I’m off air receiving treatment”. Pilgrim also promised that as long as he has the strength to climb the three flights of stairs at the studio, he’ll continue to show up for his radio segment.