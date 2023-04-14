Marsai Martin says removing an ovarian cyst helped lessen her severe period pains

A person’s reproductive system is a very sensitive topic. That’s why it’s rude to ask people when/why are they not having kids; you never know what they could be going through. Also, it’s none of your business. But American actress Masai Martin recently opened up about her health issues, and being diagnosed with an ovarian cyst the size of a small grapefruit.

Speaking to Women’s Health, the Black-ish star said she used to suffer from severe period pains, and about four years ago was diagnosed with an ovarian cyst. When she turned 18, she was able to go for surgery and have it removed. “I was scared after receiving my diagnosis. As a young Black woman, I wanted to hear from women who looked like me, that I was going to be okay. Roughly one in 10 women experience ovarian cysts, but they’re usually benign, don’t cause pain, and often go away on their own, per Cedars-Sinai (hospital),” she told the gloss. Now that she had removed the cyst and was in less pain, the multi-award-winning actress said, she felt it necessary to share her story because she could be a voice for other sufferers and fill a void.

“I wanted to share my experience so that other women wouldn’t suffer in silence. Before my diagnosis, I thought the crippling period pain and severe nausea I went through each month during my cycle was normal. So, I resisted going to the ER for my period pain for years. “And if I hadn’t sought out help, I probably would have continued trying to tough it out. I would have continued to go through intense, debilitating pain every month during my period,” Martin said. Following the successful surgery in December 2022, Martin is happy that she opened up about her health issues because she has inspired other women to share their stories too.