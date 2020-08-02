Medical delays leave man with penis attached to his forearm for 4 years

In 2014, Malcolm MacDonald developed an infection in his perineum. As a result his penis fell off. After undergoing groundbreaking surgery, he had a new one grown on his arm before it could be grafted onto his groin. But now due to medical delays, the penis has been left attached to his forearm for the past four years, Vice reported. On losing his penis, MacDonald, from Norfolk, told The Sun: “Because I’d been through the devastation of knowing I was going to lose it, I just picked it up and put it in the bin.” “I went to the hospital and they said the best they could do for me was to roll the remaining stump up like a little sausage roll. It was heartbreaking,” he continued.

For two years, he felt hopeless until his GP referred him to Professor David Ralph, a phallus construction expert at University College Hospital London.

In the groundbreaking procedure, Ralph and his team were able to roll skin – containing nerves and blood vessels – into the shape of a penis, before adding a urethra and two tubes that would allow MacDonald to pump the appendage into an erection.

The team had planned to attach the penis to his groin in 2018, but due to MacDonald falling ill, it was rescheduled.

Now that the UK is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, no definite date has been set.

“The delays have been hard to deal with,” MacDonald told The Sun, adding that he’s unable to run because the penis “waggles about.”